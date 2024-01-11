Cold & unsettled Thursday, with cold Canadian air moving in tonight

Today’s Forecast:

A strong cold front will bring us our first real taste of very cold air beginning today, with temperatures only expected to warm into the 20s and 30s this afternoon on the Plains. The cold front will also lead to another windy day, with northerly wind gusts around 25-40 mph.

The snowy side of today's storm will continue to favor the mountains, where Winter Weather Advisories remain in place through 5 pm for all mountain ranges except the Sangres. For the Sangres, the advisory here is set to expire at 11 pm. Areas outside of the mountains will see the potential for a few flakes or flurries, with most accumulations in the lower elevations expected for areas south of Highway 50.

KOAA weather Thursday's storm will bring most accumulations to areas south of Highway 50

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 30; Low: 4. With a cold front dropping through Southern Colorado this morning, we'll see gusty north winds develop behind the front, with temperatures struggling to get out of the 20s most of the day. A few flurries will be possible this afternoon, but widespread accumulations are not expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 35; Low: 2. A cold, unsettled and windy Thursday will make for a not so pleasant day to be outside in Pueblo. A few snow showers will be possible this afternoon, with little to no accumlations.

Canon City forecast: High: 37; Low: 12. Cold and windy, with some light snow possible this afternoon. Snow totals will be light in town, generally around an inch of less.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 22; Low: -3. Old man winter is back, and he's not planning to go anyway, anytime soon. Today will be a cold and windy one for Teller County, with periods of light snow possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: -0s/0s. Cold and windy, with a few light snow showers possible this afternoon around the Palmer Divide. Impacts will be minimal, with our forecast only showing a light dusting at most this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: -0s/0s. Cold and windy this afternoon across the Plains of Southern Colorado, followed by the coldest air of the season tonight as lows will drop down below zero in some areas. A little bit of light snow will be possible this afternoon and evening, with little to no accumulation.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 0s. A blustery and cold Thursday will give way to snow this afternoon and evening. Snow totals from a trace to 2" in Walsenburg, with as much as 2-4" in Trinidad.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: -0s/0s. Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect until 5 pm for our state's northern and central mountain ranges, where an additional 2-5" of snow could fall. In the southern Sangres, an additional 3-6" of snow willl be possible, with most of our snow not expected to fall until this afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunshine will return on Friday, which should allow for our high to climb just above the freezing mark in Colorado Springs. It will remain windy on Friday, with wind gusts up around 30-40 mph. A more potent cold front will arrive around midnight Friday night, with cold air plunging south into Southern Colorado this weekend. The front will bring the potential for a quick burst of snow during the overnight hours. Saturday's highs will only warm into the teens, with our low Saturday night dropping down to below zero.

With the incoming cold, a Wind Chill Watch has been issued for El Paso County from 5 pm Saturday through 11 am Tuesday. Overnight wind chills could drop as low as -20 degrees.

KOAA weather A Wind Chill Watch has been issued for eastern Colorado from Saturday at 5 pm until Tuesday at 11 am

In fact, the coldest air of the incoming Arctic blast is expected on Sunday and Sunday night. Sunday's high in the Springs will only warm to around 8 degrees, with our low Sunday night dropping all the way down to -5 degrees.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.