Cold Tuesday morning lows and chilly daytime highs

A few rain and very high elevation snow showers will be possible through very early Tuesday morning as a large trough of low pressure continues to impact the Centennial State. Our best chances for light precipitation will be across the Palmer Divide, the Pikes Peak Region, and the southeastern Plains. As cold dense air filters in behind the storm, it will be cold tonight. Widespread 30s and 40s can be expected, with some 20s for the higher mountains valleys. A Freeze Warning has been issued for the San Luis Valley for the overnight and morning hours. With the potential for several hours of sub-freezing temperatures in the forecast, crops and other sensitive vegetation could be damaged or killed off completely.

KOAA weather Freeze Warning early Tuesday morning for the San Luis Valley

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 40; High: 64. Chilly in the morning with a few leftover clouds over the Pikes Peak Region. Sunshine and fall-like highs will follow for the afternoon as highs warm into the middle 60s.

PUEBLO: Low: 43; High: 70. Daytime highs on Tuesday will be more than 10 degrees below average for this time of the year, only warming to near 70 degrees.

CANON CITY: Low: 44; High: 68. Further cooling is expected on Tuesday, with our first real taste of fall-like weather for Fremont County.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 32; High: 59. We could see our first freeze of the season early Tuesday morning, but since temperature aren't expected to stay below freezing for very long, we're not expecting a killing freeze. Highs will be chilly so don't forget your jacket as you head outdoors.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. Clearing skies will give way to a cold morning on Tuesday. Highs will moderate into the upper 50s and lower 60s, but it should still feel pretty nice with lots of afternoon sunshine in the forecast.

PLAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. A chance for morning drizzle and gray skies over the southeastern Plains will give way to mild sunshine by the afternoon, and comfortable daytime highs.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. A slight chance of morning drizzle will give way to a mostly sunny, cool, and pleasant afternoon for Colorado's southern I-25 corridor.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. A little bit of moisture will linger over the mountains with the potential for scattered snow showers through very early Tuesday. Sunshine returns during the day as highs climb into the 40s and 50s.

Extended Outlook:

We're expecting to see one more cold night on Tuesday before high pressure returns on Wednesday, and brings back another stretch of warm and dry weather to Southern Colorado. Wednesday's highs will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Tuesday. Wednesday also happens to be the first day of the fall. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s through the rest of the week and weekend, with a few lower 90s possible this weekend across the eastern Plains and lower Arkansas River Valley.

