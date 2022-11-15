Cold the big story this week for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Another weak disturbance will bring some flurries or scattered snow showers to parts of Southern Colorado tonight. A few light snow showers will be possible mainly over the mountains and the Pikes Peak Region, with little to no accumulation expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 34; Breezy and cold, but dry on Tuesday in the Pikes Peak Region, with our high temperature in Colorado Springs barely expected to warm above the freezing mark.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 40; Tuesday will be another cold one for the Steel City, with daytime highs more like mid January than mid November.

Canon City forecast: Low: 20; High: 39; Other than a few overnight flurries, we should see mostly sunny skies return as we head towards Tuesday afternoon, which probably won't help much when it comes to another day of unseasonably cold temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 9; High: 27; Very cold temperatures tonight, with the potential for a few light snow showers and up to 1" of accumulation in parts of Teller County. Tuesday's forecast looks to be partly cloudy and cold, with a few additional flurries possible throughout the day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s; Big time cold the big weather story over the next 24 hours, with a few overnight snow showers giving way to generally dry skies on Tuesday.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; Dry, but cold for the next 24 hours across the Plains. While it won't be super windy on Tuesday, breezy north/northeasterly winds will make it feel colder than what the actual temperature might say.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; After a very cold morning, highs on Tuesday will be well below average for this time of the year. There's also the potential for a few light snow showers through early Tuesday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s/20s; A few snow showers will persist over the mountains of Southern Colorado for the next 24 hours, with the potential for a couple of inches of additional accumulation in some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

A brief and very modest warm-up Wednesday will give way to a stronger cold front on Thursday, with a reinforcing blast of cold air as we head towards the weekend. Behind the front, there does appear to be the potential for some snowfall, with snow totals around 1-2" through Friday morning along the I-25 corridor. Although not much, it could be our biggest storm of the season so far.

Behind the storm, Friday will be very cold as highs will only warm into the 20s and very low 30s. Saturday will be chilly before we should see some relief from the cold from Sunday into next Monday.

