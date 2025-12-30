Cold start Tuesday gives way to above average warmth for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It's another cold morning here in Southern Colorado, with many areas waking up to temperatures in the teens. High pressure to our west will bring a sizable boost to our highs on Tuesday, with temperatures this afternoon warming as much as 10-15 degrees from what we saw on Monday. This will bring 50s back to much of Southern Colorado this afternoon. Sunshine will prevail during the day, with mostly clear skies expected tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 25. Clear skies and temps in the 20s this morning will give way to sunshine and 50s this afternoon. That's going to be a warm-up of around 10-15 degrees from Monday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 19. Temps in the teens this morning will give way to a bright and warmer afternoon as highs return to above average territory today for the first time since last Saturday.

Canon City forecast: High: 57; Low: 31. After a couple of colder days, sunshine and 50s will return to eastern Fremont County today, with a light westerly wind to 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 24. Our next warm-up will begin Tuesday afternoon, with highs in the 50s today and even warmer temps in your forecast New Year's Eve.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Sunshine and light westelry breezes this morning will turn to the northeast this afternoon at 10 mph. Highs today will be much warmer than yesterday, topping out in the lower to middle 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. Once this morning's chill wears off, Tuesday's forecast will be great, with sunshine and 50s on the High Plains of Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Temperatures this morning have been a little warmer than yesterday, driven by some stronger downslope breezes near the foothills. Highs today will warm-up quite a bit form yesterday as well, topping out in the 50s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Wind gusts to 35 mph this morning will give way to weaker wind, sunshine and chilly temperatures this afternoon. Sunshine during the day on Tuesday will give way to mostly clear skies this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

As high pressure moves towards Colorado on Wednesday, warmer temperatures will follow for New Year's Eve. Highs will climb into the 60s on the Plains, with our low at night likely staying above freezing in Colorado Springs.

A disturbance moving into California on Wednesday will lead to increasing clouds locally by Wednesday evening. At midnight, skies will be on the partly to mostly cloudy side, but the cloud base should be high enough to allow us to see the fireworks as they shoot off of Pikes Peak.

Warmer than average temperatures will continue on New Year's Day, with our high in Colorado Springs warming into the lower to middle 60s. In spite of these warm temperatures, skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday. We'll see decreasing clouds on Friday and a slight cool down to the upper 50s. Temperatures will remain above average this weekend, with dry skies continuing for the Pikes Peak Region.

