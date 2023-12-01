Cold start to December in Southern Colorado with flurries, windy weekend ahead

Today’s Forecast:

Welcome to DecemBRR friends. It's the start of "Meteorological Winter" -which runs from December through February - and today will feel like winter across the Pikes Peak Region. With low pressure moseying along to the south of Colorado, we'll have upslope flow today leading to cloud cover, mountain snow showers and a few flurries along the Front Range Corridor and immediate Pikes Peak area. Highs only reach the upper 30s, about 10 degrees below average for today's date. Winds won't be too strong today, around 10-15 mph generally, resulting in a 5-10 degree drop for windchills meaning your afternoon feels like the low 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 17.

Cold today friends - partly to mostly cloudy skies, winds around 10 mph, but there's no doubt that it's December 1st. Bundle up.

Pueblo forecast: High: 42; Low: 15.

A flurry is possible around 4pm as low pressure south of the state continues to fling pockets of upper level energy and moisture into the region. Upslope flow contributes to the cloud cover today. Clouds should decrease for a time during the afternoon, with partly cloudy skies this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 42; Low: 19.

Partly sunny and cold, with south winds at 10 mph. A stray flurry is possible but no accumulations and no significant impact to your day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 32; Low: 12.

Mostly cloudy, with a flurry or two during the afternoon. South winds at 10-15 mph keep your wind chills in the 20s all day...but it's December in Teller County! We're used to this! Grab a hot chocolate tonight if that's your thing, it'll add to the holiday light gazing.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 38; Low: Teens.

Partly sunny with a snow shower or two. Winds south at 10 mph. Cold again tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

Partly sunny in the morning, with clearing skies by afternoon in the south, but continued clouds in the north. A late day snow shower is possible in Otero, Bent, and Prowers counties, of little consequence. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: Mid 40s; Low: 21/22.

Partly sunny with winds 10-20 mph making even the high temperatures feel like the mid-30s.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

Snow today - depending on where you are. Western and central mountains see significant snow, while the southern mountains - the Sangres and Wets, mainly see clouds and cold temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

This low-pressure system is taking the "local" route across the country - a solid 4-day long system with multiple pieces of energy rotating around it. As the low pulls east on Saturday, winds turn northwesterly and become stiff - 30-40 mph gusts on Saturday in the Pikes Peak Region. Across Southern Colorado, the foothills may see gusts to 45-50 mph including woodland park. A mixture of clouds and sun once again with a stray flurry. Sunday, winds are even stronger - up to 65 mph gusts in Woodland Park - and 45-50 mph in the Springs. If you've got loose decorations, heads up! High pressure returns Monday, with clearing skies. Temperatures warm through mid-week with sunshine. If you're headed to the western slope be prepared: a significant snowstorm is in progress across the region!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

