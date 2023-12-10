Cold start, seasonable day in southern Colorado with a Wednesday weather maker

Today’s Forecast:

A chilly start this morning with wind chills in the teens will make even the always-cold-coffee drinkers thinking about a hot drink! But westerly downslope winds will warm temperatures in the Pikes Peak Region to the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. If you haven't put up the holiday decorations yet, this afternoon looks good for it. Clouds start the day, and clouds stick around for much of the day as a strong north to south jet stream sits over the Pikes Peak Region - our weather conveyor belt bringing in moisture from the Pacific Northwest.

Gusty winds will be found in the mountains. In Woodland Park, Canon City, and in our higher terrain, expect gusty winds that get stronger the higher you go. High wind warnings are in effect for our friends in the northern mountains, but wind speeds in southern Colorado remain below criteria for those warnings. In the Springs itself, winds will generally run 15-20 mph.

If heading to the Manitou Christmas Parade tonight, temperatures will start around 40 degrees, dropping to the mid 30s by the end of the parade. Wind chills will be about 5-7 degrees cooler.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 47; Low: 22.

Partly sunny, with high and mid-level clouds through the day. Warmer than last night, with modest downsloping winds the cause, 10-15 mph. Normal high today in the springs is 45, we'll be quite close to it.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 20.

Mostly sunny during the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies in the late afternoon. West winds 10-15 mph. A decent outside day but expect wind chills to be about 10 degrees cooler than normal. Highs will be right around average - normal high in Pueblo today is 48.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 28.

Breezy with west winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 45 mph. Partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 42; Low: 20.

Windy with west winds 10-30 mph gusting to 50 mph resulting in patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Partly sunny and crisp. Northwest winds 10-15 mph with temps in the low 40s, a decent but cool day for afternoon holiday decorating.

Plains forecast: High: Low 50s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny to partly sunny skies with comfortable crisp highs in the low 50s. West winds 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 45/53; Low: 26.

Windy with west winds 10-35 mph gusting to 55 mph. Mostly sunny with blowing snow at times.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 20s.

Breezy to windy with stronger winds on eastern and southeastern facing slopes and stronger at higher elevations. West winds 10-35 mph, gusting to 55 mph with blowing snow at times, particularly above treeline. Visibility will be reduced by blowing snow above treeline. Decent conditions for outdoor recreation in the southern Front Range and central mountains to an elevation of 8500 feet but the breezes still apply.

Extended outlook forecast:

Seasonable and mild conditions on Monday and Tuesday with a mixture of clouds and sun once again both days. A cold front early Tuesday cools high temperatures, with increasing clouds as more moisture travels through the region. Wednesday will be cold, and unsettled, as an upper-level low tracks south of Colorado. The best chance for significant snow will be in the southeastern plains, where a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain is possible. The I-25 corridor will see snow as well, but the specifics depend on how much moisture gets pulled in by the system from the Gulf of Mexico and position of the low. Expect unsettled and cool conditions Wednesday and Thursday with snow showers, with the bulk of the action over the southeastern plains. Friday and Saturday look dry, warmer, and quiet - outdoor plans should be fine.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.