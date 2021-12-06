Cold snap Monday will bring winter chill to Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A powerful cold front is blasting through Southern Colorado this evening. The front will bring strong gusts in excess of 40 mph to areas along and east of the I-25 corridor. Winds will be coming out of the northeast early this evening before weakening and shifting to the southeast after midnight. The big story by Monday morning will be the cold. Lows behind the front will drop all the way down to the teens.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 16; High: 36. A big time cold snap will follow tonight's cold front, with temperatures starting out in the teens in the Pikes Peak Region before warming into the middle 30s.

PUEBLO: Low: 16; High: 39. Monday morning's temperatures will start out in the teens before warming into the upper 30s for daytime highs.

CANON CITY: Low: 22; High: 42. After warming to near 70 degrees on Sunday, Monday's forecast will be much colder as highs only climb into the lower 40s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 19; High: 43. A cold and breezy start to the work week for Woodland Park and Teller County. Although dry, highs will only warm into the lower 40s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s; High: 30s/40s. Calmer winds and some very cold temperatures will be leftover by Monday morning in the wake of tonight's cold front. By the afternoon, we'll see a breezy and chilly afternoon as highs only warm into the 30s and 40s.

PLAINS: Low: 10s; High: 30s/40s. A much colder airmass will settle into the Plains on Monday, with teens for morning lows and chilly highs in the 30s and 40s to follow. Gusty southeast winds are likely to develop by the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s. Much colder tomorrow compared to what we saw this past weekend. In addition to the cold, it will turn a bit blustery by the afternoon, with gusts up near 30 mph.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. A windy and cold start to the week for the mountains of Southern Colorado. With strengthening westerly winds during the day, a disturbance will spread snow into the northern and central mountain ranges by the afternoon and evening hours.

Extended Outlook:

Snow showers will continue to impact the mountains through Tuesday afternoon, with 2-5" possible from Monarch Pass and Wolf Pass up to the I-70 corridor. Unfortunately for the Plains, snow is not expected from this storm. A better looking storm will push another round of moisture back into the forecast later this week, with snow returning to mountains starting on Thursday. Long range model consensus is lacking this far out, but does show the potential for some light snow showers for the Plains from Friday evening into this coming Saturday. Stay tuned!

