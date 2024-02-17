Cold Saturday with snow ending in the morning

Today’s Forecast:

Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect through 10AM for the southern I-25 corridor. Expect icy and snow covered roads, and cold temperatures with wind chills in the teens.

KOAA Winter Weather Advisories remain in place along and south of Highway 50 until 10AM Saturday morning

Snow totals so far are generally in line with what we expected. 2-3 inches in the Pikes Peak Region, an inch in the plains, with the highest totals over the Walsenburg - La Veta pass region where a heavier snow band set up this morning.

As our latest winter storm clears the region this morning, your Saturday will be cold. We'll start the day with temperatures in the teens. Roads will be slick, icy and snow covered. Slow down, give yourself extra space, and plan your morning accordingly. Today is also the start of the Cripple Creek Ice Festival. If you plan to go, the sculptures won't be the only thing feeling icy. Temperatures there will top out in the mid 20s today with wind chills in the low 20s. Bundle up if you're headed to the high country.

As we head into the afternoon, cloud cover will decrease as dry air works into the area. We'll warm to the low 30s for our highs, but the sun will still melt some of the snow that's fallen across the area. Expect a quick re-freeze on roads tonight as temperatures drop once again with clear skies.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 33; Low: 16.

Occasional snow showers through 10AM, flurries through noon, mostly cloudy through 2:00PM, then increasing sunshine. Cold with wind chills in the 20s during the day - bundle up. Also expect icy roads for much of the day, particularly secondary roads.

Pueblo forecast: High: 36; Low: 15.

A few flurries through the AM, with clearing skies after noon. Expect decent melting of snow during the afternoon despite the cold temperatures due to the sunshine. A quick re freeze will occur this evening on the roads. Wind chills will be in the upper 20s this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 36; Low: 22.

Flurries through 1PM, then clearing skies. Wind chills around 28-32 degrees during the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 32; Low: 13.

Partly cloudy through 10AM with occasional flurries, then increasing sunshine into the afternoon. You'll be feeling the chill all day! Some snow melting today but with the cold temperatures, it won't all go away today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Low 30s; Low: Teens.

Mostly sunny this morning with clear skies during the afternoon. Cold - with wind chills in the 20s all day.

Plains forecast: High: Mid 30s; Low: Teens.

Mostly sunny in the northern tier, with snow in the southern tier through 10AM. Snow moves out by 10AM, with flurries through noon for Las Animas, Huerfano, and Baca counties. Clouds clear north to south along the east plains through the morning. By afternoon everyone will see clear skies. Cold with wind chills in the 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 32/34; Low: 18.

Snow showers through 11AM then flurries through 1PM, before skies clear for the rest of the day. Cold!

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s.

Partly sunny this morning, becoming clear during the afternoon. The snow won't be going anywhere with highs in the 20s, dropping to the teens tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures climb the mountain from Sunday through Wednesday as high pressure builds over the area. Temperatures climb the stairs Sunday through Wednesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy to gusty with downslope winds. We'll turn a bit more unsettled Wednesday into Thursday with cooler air arriving and a chance for some rain and snow showers, particularly along and west of I-25.

