Cold nights prompt freeze warnings in southern Colorado this weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from 10 pm Friday until 8 am Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 56;

It will be sunny on Saturday, but chilly. Wind will be variable at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 60;

Saturday will be dry and sunny. Wind will be variable at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 24; High: 60;

Saturday will be chilly but sunny. Wind will generally be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 12; High: 47;

It will be sunny on Saturday and chilly. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 16; High: 51;

Saturday will be chilly but sunny. Wind will be variable and light, at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be sunny and chilly on Saturday. Wind will be out variable at 10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 23/23; High: 57/58;

Saturday will be chilly and sunny. Wind will be light, out of the NW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be a sunny but chilly Saturday in the mountain valleys. Wind will generally be light, out of the NW at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another hard freeze is possible on Saturday night into Sunday morning. A FREEZE WATCH has been issued from 11 pm Saturday until 8 am Sunday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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