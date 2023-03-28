Cold night ahead for Southern Colorado, but turning warmer Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clearing skies and lighter winds tonight will replace today's more active weather. With calmer conditions settling in, overnight lows will be very cold across the region. Mountain areas will drop back down to the negatives and single digits, with single digits and teens for the I-25 corridor and Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 49; With clearing skies in our forecast, temperatures as you head out the door on Tuesday will be cold all across the Pikes Peak Region. Sunshine and breezy southerly winds throughout the day will help to boost afternoon highs into the upper 40s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 13; High: 57; A very cold Tuesday morning will give way to a breezy and warmer afternoon. Pueblo County right now has not been included in tomorrow's Red Flag Warning, but even so, there's at least an elevated risk of high fire danger in the forecast.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 52; After a super cold morning, breezy southerly winds will help to bring a good 10-15 degrees of warming to our forecast on Tuesday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 4; High: 45; Single digit lows Tuesday morning will give way to a nice warming trend throughout the day courtesy of gusty south/southwest winds. On top of sunshine and clear skies, peak gusts by the afternoon could top 35 mph in parts of Teller county.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s; Lingering cold will result in a frigid morning along and near the Palmer Divide on Tuesday, with lows in the single digits and teens. Highs will be warmer than today, topping out in the 40s.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 50s; Dry, but windy weather ahead for our Tuesday. Along with gusts to 40 mph across the Plains, widespread Red Flag Warnings will go into effect starting at 1 pm, and continuing into 7 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s; High: 40s/50s; A cold start to the final Tuesday of March will be followed by a windy, dry and warmer afternoon, with another Red Flag Warning set to go into effect starting at 1 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 30s; Brutally cold for the mountains Tuesday morning, with wind chill temperatures expected to hover around around -15° in some areas. A sunny and windy day will follow, with daytime highs looking to top out in the 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A warming trend will come courtesy of a windy and dry mid-week forecast for Southern Colorado. Highs will return to near seasonal averages by Wednesday before warming above average into the 60s and 70s by Thursday. With these dry and windy conditions will come the potential for a couple of high fire danger days late this week, especially on our radar at this time will be Thursday.

A new storm coming out of California will bring snow back to the mountains by Thursday afternoon, with a slight chance of a few showers reaching the Plains (north of Highway 50) by Friday. At this point, Friday's cold front looks to mainly bring wind and not rain or snow to Southern Colorado, but we'll be watching it closely as this appears to be our only real chances for precipitation for the Plains for the next 5-7 days.

