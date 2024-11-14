Cold mornings and sunny but mild afternoons for the rest of the week in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight will be cold and clear across southern Colorado. Winds will be light in the plains, less than 10 mph, and breezy in the mountains and foothills, up to 15 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 58;

Mostly sunny with a high temperature reaching 4 degrees above average. Winds will be out of the N at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 20; High: 59;

Mostly sunny with variable wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 61;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with a mild afternoon. Wind will be from the W at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 51;

Sunny and cool on Thursday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 24; High: 56;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with variable wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Sunny on Thursday in the plains. If you still have snow on the ground you will likely only warm in the 40s, and areas without snow cover will warm to the 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 28/27; High: 52/52;

Sunny and seasonable on Thursday with light wind at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s;

Mountain valleys will rise into the 40s with sunshine on Thursday. Winds will generally be out of the west at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be similar to Thursday with sunshine and high temperatures a degree or two cooler. Saturday will be nice with sunshine and a breeze with seasonable temperatures. Sunday will be about 5-10 degrees cooler in the plains thanks to a dry cold front.

The First Alert5 weather team is watching a couple of waves of energy in the atmosphere early next week that will impact Colorado. We could see showers on Monday as this storm system moves in. Right now, most of the moisture looks to favor the SE plains with rainfall, but rain or a wintry mix is still a possibility for the I-25 corridor. A stronger push of cold air comes in Tuesday which drops highs to the 30s and gives us another chance of showers, this time snow is the likely precipitation type. Stay tuned as we get a clearer picture of this system.

