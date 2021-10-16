Cold mornings and pleasant afternoons are expected this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A freeze warning is in effect until 9 am for the plains and I-25 corridor. A hard freeze has occurred overnight in most of southern Colorado. This afternoon will be sunny with high temperatures near average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 65; Low: 33. Sunny and right on average temperatures today.

PUEBLO: High: 68; Low: 30. A pleasant day with sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 67; Low: 35. Sunny and nice today with a light breeze.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 57; Low: 34. A cool yet comfortable day with sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low 60s with sunshine and a light breeze.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Upper 60s with sunshine today and warming up quickly from this morning's freeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mid 60s with sunshine today with another light freeze possible tonight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Upper 50s to low 60s with sunshine all day.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be about 5 degrees warmer than today with the 60s and 70s expected and sunshine. Monday will be very windy with dry conditions and high fire danger. Tuesday a cold front arrives and cools temperatures to the 50s and 60s again.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

