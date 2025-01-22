Cold front Wednesday will bring additional shot of cold air to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Lingering west and northwest breezes this morning have brought significantly warmer air to Southern Colorado, especially compared to this same time yesterday. Morning temperatures in the 20s and 30s on the Plains may not warm much more through the afternoon hours as an incoming cold front will move in from the north. The cold front will bring us gusty conditions today, with region-wide gusts up around 25-35 mph. We can also expect increasing clouds this afternoon, mountain snow showers, and the possibility of a few flurries on the Plains.

Tonight's lows behind the front will be frigid, ranging from below zero in the higher terrain to single digits and teens on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 33; Low: 4. After reaching the upper 40s late Tuesday afternoon, max temperatures today will only warm into the lower 30s. A gusty cold front may bring a flurry or two to the Pikes Peak Region, but snow accumulations are not expected.

Pueblo forecast: High: 35; Low: 2. After a high in the upper 40s yesterday evening in Pueblo, today will be cooler and windy. Gusts this afternoon could top 30-35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 35; Low: 8. It's January in Colorado, and after a brief warm-up yesterday, temperatures on Wednesday will only warm into the middle 30s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 23; Low: -5. Gusty and cold in Teller County on Wednesday, and after only warming into the 20s this afternoon, lows tonight will fall below zero.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0s. After a wild day of weather on Tuesday, we'll see another incoming cold front on Wednesday, and it will cool temperatures down across the Tri-Lakes area. Northerly wind gusts of 25-35 mph could also be greeted with a few afternoon snow flurries.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 0s/10s. While temperatures will mainly be above freezing today on the Plains, the wind will make it feel cooler. N/NW wind gusts of 30-40 mph can be expected today on the High Plains, along with the possibility of a few flurries.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: 0s. Colder weather returns today as a windy cold front sweeps across Southern Colorado. Peak gusts to 30 mph will be possible on the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: -0s/0s. Windy, with increasing clouds and the potential for a few inches of accumulations today for areas north of the Cottonwood Pass. As for the wind, peak gusts to 50 mph can be expected over and near the higher terrain on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

After frigid temps in the single digits early Thursday morning, our high in Colorado Springs will only warm into the upper 20s. A brief period of warmth will follow on Friday, with our high climbing into the middle to upper 40s.

Our next incoming storm coming from the north this weekend will drop highs back into the 20s this weekend. Lows this weekend will be cold as well, with single digits and lower teens for the Pikes Peak Region. Light snow showers are likely from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning, with mainly light snow totals under 2" for us locally.

