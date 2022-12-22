Cold front slams into southern Colorado tonight

Tonight's Forecast:

WIND CHILL WARNINGS go into effect for the lower elevations along I-25 and the plains in southern Colorado from 10 pm tonight until 10 am Friday morning.

REMINDER: Wind Chill Warnings go into effect at 10 pm and last until Friday morning at 10 am.#COwx pic.twitter.com/6hK7vvQwDN — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) December 22, 2022

Light snow showers are possible overnight after 9 am, ending before dawn. Accumulations will be light, generally an inch or less north of HWY 50. The highest amounts will be for Teller County and northern El Paso county, up to 2 inches.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -9; High: 0; Frigid with snowy or icy spots on the road after snow ends by 5 am. Dangerous wind chills from the negative teens to negative 20s during the day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -8; High: 0; An extremely cold day with wind chill values in the negative 20s all day.

Canon City forecast: Low: -3; High: 4; Very cold on Thursday with wind chill values in the negative teens.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -1; High: 8; Even though the temperature will rise above zero the wind chill will feel like the negative teens all day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -13; High: 0; Frigid on Thursday with wind chill values in the negative 20s all day.

Plains forecast: Low: -10 to -15; High: -5 to 1; Very cold with wind chill values in the negative 20s or 30s throughout the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: -3/-6; High: 4/4; A frigid Thursday with light snow ending by sunrise. Wind chill values will make it feel like the negative teens to negative 20s all day.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits to teens; High: single digits to teens; Not as cold as the plains, as the mountains will act as a barrier from the shallow cold air. But nonetheless still very cold on Thursday with dangerous temperatures if you are outside without proper protection.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will plummet even further on Thursday night, but with similar wind chill values as Wednesday night, due to lighter winds. Frigid is the status quo. Friday temperatures will be stuck in the single digits and teens, but finally, rise above zero. Then this weekend we forget all about the cold air, with the 50s likely by Christmas Day.

