Cold front Monday night brings back normal temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will remain on the breezy side as a cold front makes its way through southern Colorado. This will make for a cooler day on Tuesday, back to average temperatures for early September.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 79;

Mostly sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 57; High: 86;

Sunny with SE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 84;

Mostly sunny with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 72;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 74;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s;

Mostly sunny with E wind on Tuesday at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/54; High: 83/86;

Mostly sunny with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Mostly sunny with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a cooler Tuesday, temperatures will rise back to above average for the rest of the week. The week will remain hot and dry with breezy winds. Then we are looking ahead to next Monday for our next potential cold front that will bring rain and an a few days of cooler weather. Stay tuned.

