Cold front keeps Colorado cool with rain chances

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures today will be seasonable or slightly below average. The sky will be sunny to start with clouds increasing through the afternoon and evening. There is a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 45. Partly cloudy today with a slight chance of showers this afternoon and a better chance of showers this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 50. Partly to mostly cloudy today with hit or miss showers this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 51. Partly cloudy today with a slight chance of showers this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 37. Cool today with partly cloudy sky conditions and a chance of afternoon and evening rain showers.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 61; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy today with a slight chance of showers this afternoon and a better chance of showers this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Low to upper 70s in the plains with partly cloudy sky conditions and spotty showers.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 66/67; Low: 46/44. A cooler day with a chance of rain showers and isolated lightning this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Upper-50s to mid-60s for mountain valleys with spotty showers this afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will start cool and cloudy with some spotty light rain lingering in the morning. Wednesday will bring more spotty afternoon showers and temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler than today. Conditions begin to dry out by Thursday with more sunshine towards the end of the week. Temperatures will remain below average through the end of the week.

