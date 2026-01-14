Cold front drops temperatures on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. A few sprinkles or a light wintry mix is possible in the plains, with the highest likelihood north of HWY 50. The clouds and low precipitation chance come along with a cold front that is moving through the plains tonight. We will experience briefly gusty conditions and northerly winds as it passes.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 49;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with NW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 52;

It will be mostly sunny on Wednesday with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 45;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 47;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with cool temperatures. Wind will be out of the NW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday with cooler temperatures. Wind will be out of the N at 5-15 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/33; High: 49/49;

It will be a bit cooler on Wednesday with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - 20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Wednesday with a chilly morning, and a cool afternoon. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday, it will be a breezy day with temperatures boosting up again to the 50s and 60s for much of the region. Then another cold front arrives Thursday night which drops us back to the 40s and low 50s on Friday.

Temperatures will gradually warm back to above-average highs over the weekend. The extended outlook is trending dry.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.