Cold front cools temperatures over the weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy and generally calm across the region tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 34; High: 56. Partly cloudy and cool with an evening cold front bringing a breeze and a chance of a sprinkle or flurry.

PUEBLO: Low: 28; High: 62. Comfortable start to Saturday then breezy in the evening with a slight chance of evening sprinkles.

CANON CITY: Low: 37; High: 60. Breezy and partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 27; High: 48. Cool and breezy with a chance of light snow in the afternoon/evening.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s. Cool and cloudy with an evening breezy cold front with light rain/snow mix possible.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. Low 60s with cloudy conditions and an evening cold front that will bring sparse rain.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Low 60s Saturday with partly cloudy conditions. Light snow is possible Saturday night in the foothills.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Light snow showers are possible, favoring the continental divide with cloudy conditions elsewhere.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be sunny and about 5-10 degrees cooler than Saturday behind Saturday evening's cold front. Temperatures warm back to the 50s in the mountains, 60s and 70s in the plains Monday/Tuesday with breezy dry conditions.

