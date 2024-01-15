Cold front brings reinforcing shot of Arctic air to Southern Colorado on Monday

Today’s Forecast:

As if it hasn't been cold enough already, today's cold front will bring a reinforcing shot of Arctic air to Southern Colorado. The front will reach the Palmer Divide before the lunch hour, with some light snow possible with the front as it drops southward. Snow amounts will be light, with up to 1" possible on the I-25 corridor and parts of the eastern Plains.

The front will also bring 20-30 mph wind gusts to our forecast area. Behind the front, clear skies will set the stage for the coldest night of the current Arctic blast. Tuesday's lows on the Plains will range between -5 to -15 degrees, with a Wind Chill Warning set to continue until 11 am Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 7; Low: -9. Today will be the coldest day of the year, with a high in the single digits and a low tonight down near -10. A weak cold front will also bring the potential for some light snow to our forecast, with up to 1" of accumulation in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 6; Low: -12. If you have the option to stay indoors today, I wouldn't blame you! Our high in Pueblo will only warm into the single digits, with tonight's low plummeting all the way down to -12 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 13; Low: -3. Cold and blustery, with the potential for some light snow showers late this morning into early this afternoon. Snow totals under 1" in Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 18; Low: -6. Due to the super dense and heavy nature of the Arctic airmass in Southern Colorado, Woodland Park will be warmer today than places like Colorado Springs and Pueblo. There will be some light snow beginning late this morning, with up to 2" of accumulation.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: -0s/0s; Low: -10s. Here on the Palmer Divide, we have seen wind chill values as cold as -30 degrees this morning. A Wind Chill Warning will remain in effect until 11 am -Tuesday. On top of the cold, snow and gusty winds will be possible today, with up to 1" of new snow possible.

Plains forecast: High: -0s/0s; Low: -10s/-0s. We'll see the coldest air of the season today, with highs in some areas struggling to get to 0! Overnight lows tonight will be well below zero on the Plains, as cold as -10 to -15 degrees in some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 10s; Low: -0s. A few blustery snow showers will be possible this afternoon on an otherwise cold day. After warming into the teens this afternoon, our lows tonight will fall well below zero.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: -0s/0s. Heavy snow will continue to fall across our state's central and northern mountain ranges through late this afternoon. Moisture won't be as prevalent for the Wets and Sangres today, with only a few gusty snow showers possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Lows Tuesday morning will be as cold as -5 to -15 degrees across the eastern Plains and I-25 corridor. Sunshine by the afternoon should allow for a fairly significant warm-up to begin as highs will rebound into the 20s and 30s.

A relatively quiet stretch of weather can be expected through the middle of the week, along with warming highs. Temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. A cold front Thursday afternoon will cool us back down to the 30s by Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.