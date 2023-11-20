Cold front brings a blast of wind and snow Sunday night into Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening, rain and snow showers will move through southern Colorado, favoring areas along and west of I-25. The rain-snow line will drop to about 6,000-7,000 feet in elevation overnight. We will also see strong winds tonight along a cold front, bringing blustery northerly winds. Wind gusts from this front will be from 30-50 mph in southern Colorado, strongest in the I-25 corridor and plains. Winds remain strong into Monday and precipitation continues.

Monday's Forecast:

Showers and winds continue on Monday. In the plains, we will likely see light rain throughout the day. Snow will continue in the mountains and over the Palmer Divide, between Colorado Springs and Denver. Winds will remain strong throughout the day, making temperatures feel like the 20s and 30s, even though the thermometer will read the 30s and 40s.

See expected snow totals at the bottom of this article.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 11 pm Monday for the zones in purple:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 43;

Mostly cloudy with periodic snow showers on Monday. Winds will be from the N sustained at 20 mph gusting 35-45 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 52;

Mostly cloudy on Monday with N wind at 20 mph gusting to 30-40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 52;

Mostly cloudy with spotty rain or a wintry mix off an on through the day. Wind will be from the NNW at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 34;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 pm Monday. Expect strong northerly winds which will reduce visibility on the road from blowing snow. Roads will be snow-packed or icy.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 38;

Snow showers on Monday. Winds will be strong from the N sustained at 20 mph gusting 40-50 mph. Winds will reduce visibility on the road from blowing snow. Roads will be snow-packed or icy.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s;

Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain showers on Monday. Winds will be from the N sustained 20-25 mph, gusting 40-50 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/33; High: 42/44;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Raton Pass until 11 pm Monday. Expect strong northerly winds which will reduce visibility on the road from blowing snow. Roads will be snow-packed or icy.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s;

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 pm Monday for the Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 7500 feet, and the Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet. Expect strong northerly winds which will reduce visibility on the road from blowing snow. Roads will be snow-packed or icy.

Snow total forecast through Monday evening:

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday becomes sunny and remains cool, in the 50s. Wednesday will bring a boost of heat to the 60s with sunshine. Then our next storm system arrives just in time for Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving will be cooler and dry for most of the day, with temperatures in the 40s. Then overnight on Thanksgiving into Black Friday there will be a chance of snow showers across the state. Stay tuned for more details.

