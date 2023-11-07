Cold front arrives Wednesday followed by a quick burst of snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight a cold front will sweep through southern Colorado, turning winds from out of the west to a northerly direction. This will bring in chilly wind and cooler temperatures on Wednesday. Clouds will increase overnight as well.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 50;

Increasing clouds on Wednesday with NNE wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Rain showers are possible after about 2 p.m., transitioning to snow and increasing in coverage after sunset. See snow totals below.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 57;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with blustery NNE wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Spotty rain showers are possible after 4 p.m., transitioning to light snow overnight with minimal accumulations.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 55;

Increasing clouds on Wednesday with ENE wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Rain showers are possible after 4 p.m., transitioning to snow overnight. See snow totals below.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 41;

Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with N wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Snow is possible during the afternoon, picking up in intensity in the evening. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 3 pm Wednesday to 5 am Thursday. See snow totals below.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 43;

Becoming cloudy on Wednesday with blustery wind from the NNE at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph. Snow showers are possible in the early afternoon, increasing in intensity into the evening. See snow totals below.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s;

Blustery on Wednesday with NNE wind at 15 mph gusting 30-25 mph. Most of the plains will be dry from this storm apart from some increasing clouds and spotty sprinkles Wednesday evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/41; High: 55/59;

Blustery NNE wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Spotty rain showers are possible in the evening, transitioning to light snow overnight into Thursday morning. See snow totals below.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s;

Snow showers expand across the mountains from north to south on Wednesday afternoon, lingering into the first half of Thursday. Winds will be blustery from the NW at 15-20 mph. See snow totals below.

Snow totals forecast for November 8-9, 2023:

