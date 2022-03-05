Cold front arrives this afternoon and snow moves in tonight

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and mild in southern Colorado. Later this afternoon and this evening a cold front will move through the region which will bring falling temperatures and snow showers.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 20. It will be a breezy day with the cold front arriving by dinner time. Snow showers begin overnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 22. A nice day with gusty winds and sunshine. The cold front arrives by sunset with snow overnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 26. Gusty today with partly cloudy conditions. The cold front arrives this evening with snow beginning tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 17. A breezy day with partly cloudy conditions. Snow showers arrive tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 45; Low: 17. Today with be breezy with a cold front moving through late afternoon. Snow begins tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: teens/20s. A breezy and mild day with a cold front arriving this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. A mild day with gusty winds and high fire danger. Cold front arrives tonight and snow begins early Sunday.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. Snow showers expand across the mountains and gradually push eastward. Snow showers become widespread overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

By Sunday morning snow showers will move from the mountains to the I-25 corridor, spreading east during the day. Snow showers wrap up early Monday. Here is a look at expected snow across southern Colorado:

Pikes Peak Region:

Arkansas River & Wet Mountains:

Southern I-25:

____

