Cold front arrives this afternoon and snow moves in tonight

Meteorologist Alex O'Brien is watching an active few days for Colorado weather. Saturday will be one more dry day before snow showers on Sunday.
Fresh Pikes Peak snow
Posted at 8:19 AM, Mar 05, 2022
Today’s Forecast:
This afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and mild in southern Colorado. Later this afternoon and this evening a cold front will move through the region which will bring falling temperatures and snow showers.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 20. It will be a breezy day with the cold front arriving by dinner time. Snow showers begin overnight.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 22. A nice day with gusty winds and sunshine. The cold front arrives by sunset with snow overnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 60; Low: 26. Gusty today with partly cloudy conditions. The cold front arrives this evening with snow beginning tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 17. A breezy day with partly cloudy conditions. Snow showers arrive tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 45; Low: 17. Today with be breezy with a cold front moving through late afternoon. Snow begins tonight.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: teens/20s. A breezy and mild day with a cold front arriving this evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. A mild day with gusty winds and high fire danger. Cold front arrives tonight and snow begins early Sunday.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: teens/20s. Snow showers expand across the mountains and gradually push eastward. Snow showers become widespread overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:
By Sunday morning snow showers will move from the mountains to the I-25 corridor, spreading east during the day. Snow showers wrap up early Monday. Here is a look at expected snow across southern Colorado:

Pikes Peak Region:

Arkansas River & Wet Mountains:

Southern I-25:

