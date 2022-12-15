Cold Friday in store for southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Afternoon scattered snow showers will end tonight. It will be partly cloudy tonight and very cold.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 4; High: 30; Mostly clear on Friday with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 2; High: 34; Mostly sunny tomorrow with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 5; High: 34; Mostly sunny with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 0; High: 23; Mostly clear on Friday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 3; High: 25; Mostly sunny tomorrow with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 30s; Sunny tomorrow with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10/9; High: 31/33; Mostly clear on Friday with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits/negative single digits; High: 20s; Mostly clear on Friday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will gradually climb over the weekend with dry weather expected. We will be finally close to average high temperatures by Sunday. Then into next week the cold air returns with temperatures below average all week and dry weather.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

