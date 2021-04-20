Cold continues Wednesday, with isolated snow possible

Tonight's Forecast:

Mostly cloudy skies should keep us a few degrees warmer than last night, but it'll hardly be noticeably as 10s and 20s are expected across the region. We should stay dry in most areas, with an isolated snow shower or two possible over the foothills and mountains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 21; High: 40. Persistent upslope flow on Wednesday will keep the clouds and cold temperatures in place. After sunset, a few isolated snow showers may develop, with a light dusting possible in some areas.

PUEBLO: Low: 22; High: 46. Cloudy and cold on Wednesday, with highs more than 20 degrees below average. A weak disturbance may push a few rain or snow showers into the forecast after sunset, with little to no accumulation expected.

CANON CITY: Low: 25; High: 45. Wednesday's forecast will be overcast and cold, with highs only warming into the middle 40s. A few light rain and snow showers may develop after sunset, but we shouldn't see much.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 15; High: 33. Cloudy skies and cold highs across Teller County on Friday. A few light afternoon and evening snow showers will be possible, with up to 1" of accumulation in some spots.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s. Wednesday's forecast will have thinking that it's February and not late April. In addition to the cold, a few afternoon and evening snow showers will be possible, with up to 1" of accumulation.

PLAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s. Below average highs will continue across the Plains on Wednesday as another weak disturbance rolls through Southern Colorado. An isolated shower or two will be possible Wednesday night, but moisture will be minimal.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s. Mostly cloudy and cold, with the potential for a light mix of rain and snow showers after sunset.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s. Skies will be mainly cloudy over the mountains on Wednesday, with the potential for some afternoon and evening snow showers.

Extended Outlook:

Warmer highs on Thursday, with a few isolated rain or snow showers possible. One last disturbance will keep our shower chances going through Friday, along with the potential for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Even though we'll warm through the rest of the week, highs will remain below average until the weekend. That's when a ridge of high pressure will bring us a nice stretch of warm highs and near perfect spring-like weather.

