Cold case of weather whiplash hits Southern Colorado on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Westerly winds will weaken across the region this evening before shifting to the north after midnight behind the passage of a powerful cold front. A brief period of gusty north winds will follow for the Plains. At the same time, a trough will spread some light snow into the mountains, mainly up across northern parts of the state.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 29; High: 38. Mostly cloudy skies early Wednesday should give way to a decent amount of sunshine by the afternoon. However sunny we get, it won't help to warm us up much as highs are expected to stay in the 30s.

PUEBLO: Low: 31; High: 44. Much, much colder on Wednesday behind tonight's cold front. Daytime highs will only warm into the lower and middle 40s.

CANON CITY: Low: 32; High: 45. Easterly breezes will keep some clouds in place during the morning hours. Afternoon sunshine should follow, but it will be chilly, with mid 40s for daytime highs.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 25; High: 36. Other than a few morning flurries, we should stay dry over the next 24 hours. The bigger story will be the cold on Wednesday, with highs only warming to slightly above freezing.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 30s. A brief flurry or snow flake may push into the Palmer Divide tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we're looking at a much colder day across the region.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s. On Wednesday, we'll welcome an early taste of winter-like temperatures to the region, with some strong breezes during the day out towards the Kansas border.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s. After a few days of September-like weather, don't forget your jackets on Wednesday as you head out the door. You'll definitely need it as highs will only warm into the 40s.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s. Cold sunshine and breezy westerly winds for the mountains on Wednesday. Above treeline, gusts to 35 mph will be possible.

Extended Outlook:

We'll stay chilly on Thursday and dry as we're looking at the wrong kind of pattern for any snow late this week in Southern Colorado. Instead of unsettled skies, high pressure will build back into the forecast late this week, with another round of unseasonably warm temperatures. Our next cold front Saturday night will bring a modest cool down for our Sunday, and only a few isolated snow showers for Teller County and the central mountains this weekend.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter