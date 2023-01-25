Cold & breezy on Wednesday, with areas of light snow possible

Tonight's Forecast:

A few flurries or light snow showers will be possible this evening in Southern Colorado as a cold and unsettled pattern remains in place. Snow may pick up in some areas by Wednesday morning, with the potential for a slick commute for some drivers. Make sure to stay on top of the forecast and track the latest changes with First Alert 5.

Here's a look at the snow accumulation forecast for Southern Colorado through late Wednesday night.

KOAA weather Snow Accumulation forecast from Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night — 1/24 to 1/25/23

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 14; High: 30; Overcast, cold and and windy once again on Wednesday. Along with the cold, we can't rule out a few hit or miss snow showers throughout the day in the Pikes Peak Region. Snow totals from a trace to 1".

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 36; Mostly cloudy and cold, with a 30% chance of snow for the Steel City on Wednesday. If we see any accumulations, count yourself lucky, with the forecast only calling for a trace in and around town.

Canon City forecast: Low: 18; High: 35; Wednesday's forecast will be a cold one for the Canon City area, with well below average highs and the potential for a few snow showers. Snow totals from a trace to 1".

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 6; High: 22; On Wednesday, there will be a big winter chill that lingers over Teller County. On top of the cold, a few snow showers will be possible from time to time throughout the day. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s; The cold just won't quit for northern El Paso County on Wednesday. We're also looking at the potential for 25-35 mph wind gusts and on-again/off-again snow showers. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Plains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s; A winter-like chill will remain in the forecast on Wednesday, with only a few flurries possible for the Plains, with the best chances for snow being for areas closest to I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s; Cold and unsettled on Wednesday, with the potential for some light snow showers throughout the day. Snow totals from a trace to 2".

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s; High: 10s/20s; Light snow shouldn't impact travel too much in the mountains on Wednesday, but with some higher totals possible, untreated roads could become slick and icy. Snow totals from 1-3".

Extended outlook forecast:

With a transition back to westerly winds late this week, we'll have to sit through one more cold day on Thursday before a brief warm-up on Friday. The warm-up however will be short-lived as the first Arctic cold front of the season looks to move in Southern Colorado on Saturday. Snow showers will be possible Saturday night, followed by much colder air that looks to linger into the first half of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.