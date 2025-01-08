Cold and icy in the morning on Wednesday, but the sun returns

Tonight's Forecast:

Snow comes to an end between 8-10 pm tonight. It will be very cold, with single digits and teens overnight. Bundle up with multiple layers if you are heading out and keep pets inside.

There is a chance of patchy fog in the plains and in Colorado Springs and Pueblo overnight. Whether from freezing fog or Tuesday's snowfall, the morning commute on Wednesday might be icy. The sun will be coming out and allow for roads to melt by late morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 7; High: 35;

There is a chance of fog in the morning on Wednesday, but that should clear, leading to a cold but sunny afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 6; High: 35;

Patchy fog is possible in the morning and the roads will be snowy/icy early on. Then the sun will come out and help to melt the snow on the roads by mid to late morning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 10; High: 38;

Partly cloudy in the morning and very cold, the sun and warming temperatures will help snow on the roads melt.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 3; High: 35;

Cold but sunny on Wednesday with snow melting off roads.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 5; High: 36;

Cold with a chance of patchy fog in the morning. The afternoon will be chilly but sunny.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s;

There is a chance of fog in the morning which will gradually clear up and then the afternoon will be sunny but chilly. Be cautious in the morning for snowy or icy roads.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 7/9; High: 41/39;

Snowy/icy roads are expected in the morning, but the sun will be coming out on Wednesday which will melt the roads. Temperatures will rise above freezing but remain cool.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 30s;

It will be mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Wednesday, but it will be chilly with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The next cold front arrives in southern Colorado on Thursday morning. This will bring gusty wind all day, with gusts up to 40 mph in the plains. This front will also bring a chance of light snow, especially on north-facing slopes in the mountains, on Monument Hill, and over Raton Pass.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

