Cold and foggy, with light snow Tuesday morning for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Following the passage of last night's potent cold front, a persistent upslope flow has set up over southeastern Colorado this morning, leading to overcast skies, areas of dense fog, and occasional snow showers. The heaviest snow will be on the southeastern Plains, with lighter snow showers for the Pikes Peak Region. Impacts to the morning commute are possible in some areas due to snow covered roads and slick travel conditions.

Highs today will warm into the 10s and 20s on the Plains, with areas above about 7,500 feet immune from the worst of the cold. From Teller County to our mountain valleys, Tuesday's highs will warm into the 30s and 40s.

A Cold Weather Advisory will remain in effect today on the High Plains before being upgraded to a more severe Extreme Cold Warning starting at 5 pm. This Extreme Cold Warning will continue through 11 am Thursday.

KOAA weather Cold Weather Advisories will be in effect on Tuesday for the eastern Plains

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 24; Low: 2.

Some freezing fog moved in overnight and left a layer of ice across the grassy surfaces. Fog is continuing to clear out this morning and we should be mostly clear by the time the sun rises. We have also been tracking burst of snow this morning in the Pikes Peak Region, but this is expected to end by the afternoon. Temperatures this morning are in the teens, so grab that jacket! The sun will be out and about today with partly cloudy skies and calm conditions. Temperatures won't warm much today only making it into the mid-20s. Overnight lows for Wednesday morning will be in the single digits.

Pueblo forecast: High: 25; Low: -1.

Pueblo will be waking up to temperatures in the single digits and teens, and throughout the day we will only warm into the mid-20s. This arctic air will linger for the next couple of days and our lows will drop below zero. The sun will still make an appearance today along with some partly cloudy skies. Luckily winds shouldn't be too strong today between 5 to 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 29; Low: 7.

This morning in Canon City temperatures will be in the mid-teens and eventually temperatures will top out in the afternoon around 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies will persist today, but the sun won't do much warming. Winds will be coming out of the east around 5 to 10 mph. Lows overnight and into the morning on Wednesday will drop into the single digits. Kiddos walking to the bus stop in the morning will need multiple layers.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 33; Low: 10.

Woodland Park will have temperatures in the lower teens with some light snow. The easterly upslope flow will cause some light snow showers until the midday hours. This snow remains light and not much is expected in terms of accumulations. Temperatures will rise to just above freezing, which is a little warmer than the surrounding cities. The sun will eventually make its appearance later on in the morning. There will be a few passing clouds throughout the day along with light winds. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the lower teens.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 28; Low: 4.

The Monument area is waking up to temperatures in the lower teens. Fog is still impacting the area along with light snow due to the easterly upslope winds. The atmosphere is trying to squeeze out any precipitation with these conditions. The sun will eventually come out, but won't do much for warming us up. Highs today will only make it into the upper-20s. Overnight lows tonight and into tomorrow morning will drop into the single digits.

Plains forecast: High: Teens; Low: Negative single digits.

The plains this morning are waking up to snow showers an temperatures close to 0 degrees. They will have the coldest conditions and this is where Extreme Cold watches and warnings will be in place. Wind chill temperatures will drop below zero. The coldest temperatures are expected to stick around until Thursday when we will see a slight rebound with our temperatures.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 27/32; Low: 4/5.

Walsenburg and Trinidad will have temperatures in the teens this morning. Highs across the area will be in the upper-20s/lower 30s, but these areas are still expected to stay below freezing. Partly cloudy skies will stick with us and the sun won't do much for us in terms of warming. Overnight lows tonight and into tomorrow morning will be in the single digits.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: Teens.

The mountains will have the best chances for snow throughout the next couple of days. Avalanche warnings are in place for Vail, Leadville, and Aspen so avoid any backcountry skiing. Towards La Veta Pass, temperatures will eventually warm into the 20s for today. Snow showers will be possible before 1PM.Mostly sunny skies will persist today along with mostly calm conditions. Overnight lows going into tomorrow morning will drop into the teens.

Extended outlook forecast:

For the rest of this week, an upper-level low will continue to move out of our area as a high-pressure system sets in behind it. This will bring us a break from snow chances for now, but temperatures will still be cold. The coldest air will be closer to the Kansas/Colorado border where Extreme Cold Warnings will be in place. Winds will switch out of the west, which will help to warm us up a tad going into Thursday afternoon. This is when most of our cold weather alerts are set to end. There will be a weaker disturbance Thursday evening giving us a chance for lighter snow showers across Southern Colorado.

Temperatures will rebound into the 40s in many areas by Friday, with further warming this weekend. Temperatures will climb into the 60s on the Plains by Sunday, with lower 70s in some areas by next Monday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.