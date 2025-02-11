Cold and cloudy on Tuesday with a chance of snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Cold and humid air is being pulled into eastern Colorado behind a cold front tonight. Low clouds will take over the lower elevations, generally below 7-8,000 feet. Freezing fog and light snow showers are possible overnight into Tuesday morning where we have the cloud bank.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 23;

It will be overcast with light snow showers in the morning. Heavier snow will move in between 3-6 pm and continue on Tuesday night. It will be cold with blustery wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 15; High: 26;

Cloudy and cold with light snow in the morning, followed by heavier snow after 5 pm. It will be breezy with ESE wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 28;

Cloudy with a chance of light snow possible in the morning and more snow after about 5 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 11; High: 32;

Mostly cloudy and chilly on Tuesday. There is a chance of light in the morning, then a break before heavier snow arrives in the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 11; High: 27;

Mostly cloudy with light snow possible on Tuesday morning, and heavier snow possible after about 4 pm continuing into the night.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits-teens; High: 20s;

It will be mostly cloudy with spotty light snow showers on Tuesday morning. Heavier snow is expected after sunset.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 16/19; High: 34/41;

Mostly cloudy and slightly warmer than areas further north. But overall a breezy and cloudy day. Snow is expected in the evening and overnight.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 30s-40s;

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the San Luis Valley and the mountain tops, with low clouds and overcast conditions for the Wet Mountain Valley. Snow showers will be possible in the evening.

Snow total forecast from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon:

