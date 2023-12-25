Cold and breezy Christmas before active weather returns Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

A cold Christmas day is ahead for southern Colorado. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s, with northerly breezes around 30 mph developing this afternoon in the Springs and north of US 24. Late today, low pressure that affected us this weekend retrogrades (meaning "moves backward" - in this case to the west) toward the state, increasing cloud cover this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 32; Low: 16.

High Wind Warning in effect 2AM-3PM Tuesday. Sunny and cool, with north winds 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph. Cloud cover increases during the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 38; Low: 15.

Mostly sunny and jolly with north winds at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 36; Low: 14.

Sunny with north winds 10-20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 25; Low: 7.

Mostly sunny and cold. North winds 10-20 mph with wind chills in the single digits. Bundle up!

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s.

Winter Storm Watch in effect from 2:00AM Tuesday-12:00AM Wednesday.

Mostly sunny with north winds 15-25 mph. Clouds increase by sunset with snow showers and patchy blowing snow after midnight.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Mostly sunny becoming mostly cloudy during late afternoon. North winds at 10-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 32; Low: 12/11.

Sunny with northwest winds 10-25 mph. It'll feel cold all day - bundle up!

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 10s.

Sunny and cold with northwest winds 10-25 mph. Clouds increase during the evening with patchy blowing snow possible after midnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for El Paso County, southern Lincoln County, and southern Elbert County from 2:00AM Tuesday - 3:00PM Tuesday. A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect for the Palmer Divide from 2:00AM Tuesday - 12:00AM Wednesday for potential blizzard conditions with several inches of snow and wind gusts to 60 mph resulting in whiteout conditions and slick roads. If you'll be commuting tomorrow between the Springs and Denver, pay close attention to forecast updates! We'll also see some AM snow showers in the Springs, with minor accumulations possible.

Wednesday will begin a calmer and more seasonable pattern as the upper level cutoff low finally moves to the east. This trend continues through the end of the week as temperatures clib the stairs heading toward the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

