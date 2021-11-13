Cloudy yet warm on Saturday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon there will be high clouds but a warming westerly wind. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 68; Low: 30. A cloudy yet mild day with breezy winds.

PUEBLO: High: 71; Low: 28. A warm and cloudy day to start the weekend.

CANON CITY: High: 70; Low: 33. Partly to mostly cloudy with mild temperatures and breezy winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 57; Low: 32. It will be a cool and breezy day with a mostly cloudy sky.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mid-60s with clouds today and breezy winds.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 20s/30s. Low 70s with mostly cloudy conditions and a light breeze.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mid-60s with high clouds moving in and wind gusting up to 30 mph.

MOUNTAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Upper 50s to low 60s in valleys with partly cloudy conditions and gusty winds up to 30 mph.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be about 5-10 degrees cooler thanks to a cold front tonight. But a warm pattern return early in the week with 70s on Monday and Tuesday. Then our next big cool down to the 40s and 50s moves in Wednesday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter