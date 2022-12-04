Cloudy yet mild on Sunday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Thick high clouds today with near-average or above-average high temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 30. Mostly cloudy with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 30. Mostly cloudy with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 40. Mostly cloudy with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 28. Mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30-35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 49; Low: 30. Mostly cloudy today with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Partly to mostly cloudy in the plains today with a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 58/59; Low: 40/40. Mostly cloudy with a light breeze out of the SW today.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Mountain valleys will be gusty today with snow showers west of the continental divide. Sky conditions will be mostly cloudy.

Extended outlook forecast:

Still fairly cloudy on Monday with temperatures about 3-5 degrees warmer than today. Monday will be breezy across the region. A cold front will knock temperatures back by about 5 degrees on Tuesday. The rest of the week will bring seasonable temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds. Overall, it will be a pleasant and quiet weather week ahead.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.