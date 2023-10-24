Cloudy Tuesday with a few mountain showers before major weekend cooldown

Today’s Forecast:

An active but relatively dry weather day in Southern Colorado as we watch tropical moisture interact with an upper-level weather maker over the state to produce clouds, isolated mountain showers, and a bit of a cooldown across the state. We’re also keeping a close eye on the Saint Charles Fire, which continues to grow and remain uncontained as it burns in San Isabel National Forest.

Highs today will still be 5-10 degrees above average, but cooler than yesterday due to the increased cloud cover.

The good news is that with the increased moisture today, we might have slightly better firefighting conditions, with higher humidity values of 30-40%.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 40.

A quiet start, with cloud cover increasing through late morning into the early afternoon. By mid-afternoon, a few showers will try to work east from the mountains and toward the Pikes Peak region, any rain that falls should evaporate but a small amount might make it to the corridor – which would be good…we have only seen 0.03” of rain this month!

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 43.

Increasing clouds but generally dry today. A stray afternoon shower tries to move through, but with low level dry air, this rain is likely to evaporate and produce gusty breezes. If we’re lucky, a heavy enough shower will manage to push through that dry air and get some beneficial rainfall into the very parched ground.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 46.

Cloudy for much of the day with a few peaks of sun, a stray shower is possible but rain is likely to evaporate before reaching the ground resulting in gusty breezes at times. Keep the umbrella handy but don’t cancel your plans.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 34.

Cloudy for much of the day with a few peaks of sun, and showers starting in the early afternoon. Keep the umbrella handy but don’t cancel your plans – the showers will be weak, and won’t last long. Most of the day, it won’t be raining. It will feel significantly cooler today though due to the lack of sun.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: Upper 60s; Low: Low 40s.

Cloudy for much of the day, with a few showers in the afternoon. They’ll be weak, and high-based, but you should still keep the umbrella handy just in case.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Clouds will arrive later for you than in areas to the west, with earlier cloud cover in Springfield than in Kit Carson. Showers will track across the extreme southern tier of the state, and while most rain should evaporate, a heavier PM shower may result in some rain this evening reaching the ground in the south. Otherwise, modestly gusty breezes throughout the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: Low 70s; Low: Low 40s.

Clouds increase through the morning and become overcast into the afternoon. A few showers will race over La Veta Pass, and try to reach the I-25 corridor, but the rain will mainly evaporate as it heads toward the ground due to dry low level air. This will result in gusty breezes at times this afternoon. Outdoor plans will be OK but bring a breathable windbreaker.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: Upper 30s.

Cloudy and showery today with plenty of moisture coming in from the south. No washouts expected even at the highest summits, but not the best day to go for a high-altitude hike. Winds will also be somewhat gusty from the SW – but very altitude dependent, with weaker winds below tree line and in the valleys, outside of areas being hit by evaporating rain showers which will cause transient gusty breezes.

Extended outlook forecast:

A mild, dry day Wednesday as high pressure tries to return – but winds will return to a southwesterly direction as a result...a dry downslope wind, which isn’t great for firefighting. Several breezy cold fronts cool us off as we head toward the weekend. Thursday, winds gust 30-40 mph in the mountains and along the Front Range corridor, with weaker winds along the plains. By Friday, cold artic air arrives with freezing temperatures on Friday morning and only cooling from there.

Through the weekend, we have a chance for a bit of snow Sunday and Monday, including in Colorado Springs and even a few flurries in the southern tier. Accumulations look minimal in the valley but it’s still the first potential flakes of the winter season for the lower elevations of our area.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.