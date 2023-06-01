Cloudy to start with afternoon thunderstorms on Thursday

Today’s Forecast:

The day will begin partly to mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely in southern Colorado.

For the Air Force graduation, the day will begin chilly in the 50s then rise to the middle 60s by hat toss. The Thunderbirds may squeeze in their performance just before thunderstorms take over the afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 46. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms from noon - 9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 50. Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms between 1 - 8 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 50. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm between noon - 7 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 66; Low: 37. Partly cloudy with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms between noon - 7 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 69; Low: 43. Today will be partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms from noon - 9 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Partly cloudy today from the upper 70s to low 80s with scattered afternoon thunderstorms between 2 - 10 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70/73; Low: 46/47. Partly to mostly cloudy today with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms between 1 - 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms between 11 am - 7 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday the storms will favor the mountains with isolated thunderstorms in the plains. Temperatures on Friday will be similar to today. Better coverage of rain showers will be with us all weekend through Monday with cooler temperatures in the 50s to low 70s in the region.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

