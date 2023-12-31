Cloudy skies on New Year's Eve, clearing out by midnight

Today’s Forecast:

A cloudy and cold start to our New Year's Eve will give way to a mostly cloudy and chilly afternoon. Highs on this final day of 2023 will be around 10-15 degrees colder than what we saw yesterday, only topping out in the 30s and 40s region-wide.

By this evening, skies should begin to clear out, leaving us mostly clear to partly cloudy as we head towards the stroke of midnight. This I think will translate into some really good visibility for the Adaman Club fireworks that shoot off of the summit of Pikes Peak. A practice run will take place at 9 pm, with the main event scheduled for midnight. Happy New Year everyone!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 21. After warming into the upper 50s on Saturday, today's forecast will be much cooler for the Pikes Peak Region, with cloudy skies early giving way to clearing skies late this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 44; Low: 18. A weak disturbance will bring us a cool and cloudy end to 2023, but in spite of the clouds, no rain or snow is expected on Sunday in Pueblo.

Canon City forecast: High: 45; Low: 27. A dry, but cloudy end to 2023 will give way to more sunshine on Monday as highs will go from the mid 40s today to the lower 50s on New Year's Day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 19. A weak disturbance crossing over the state today will bring the potential for some light snow to our mountains and possibly a flurry or two to Teller County this afternoon. By this evening, skies will clear out, with good visibility expected for the Pikes Peak fireworks show.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. After a beautiful day on Saturday, Sunday's weather will be cooler and cloudier. Clouds will thin out this evening, with good viewing for the Pikes Peak fireworks.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. Our highs will be around 15 degrees cooler on the Plains compared to yesterday, with cloudy skies early giving way to a mostly clear to partly cloudy night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A series of weak disturbances will lead to a roller coaster ride of temperatures during the first week of 2024. These disturbances will each be spaced out by a day or two. Our next one will move through on Tuesday, and that day will be cooler than New Year's Day.

After another brief warm-up Wednesday, another storm late this week may move close enough to Colorado Springs to bring a flurry or two to our forecast on Thursday, with a better chance for light snow in the mountains and for areas south of Highway 50. Skies should clear out again on Friday and Saturday before the potential for a more impactful storm late next weekend. That's still a ways out, but it's something that we'll be watching closely.

