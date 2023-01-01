Cloudy on New Year's Day with snow for some tonight

Today’s Forecast:

Thick high clouds will dominate the sky today in southern Colorado. But temperatures will remain near average this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 50; Low: 25. Mostly cloudy with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Freezing drizzle and snow showers are expected after 8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 30. Mostly cloudy today with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Snow showers are possible overnight.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 30. Cloudy today with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Freezing drizzle and light snow are possible after 6 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 20. Mostly cloudy and windy today with SW wind at 20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Snow showers are expected after 6 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 7 pm Sunday until 5 pm Monday. Mostly cloudy with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. Freezing drizzle and snow showers are expected after 7 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy today with E wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Cloudy today with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Mostly cloudy today with gusty winds and snow showers possible this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Snow showers are possible overnight and into Monday. Dry will take over quickly on Monday, leaving most of southern Colorado dry. Monday will be cooler to the 30s and 40s.

