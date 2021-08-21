Cloudy morning with cooler than average temperatures Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Clouds this morning will gradually clear out with sunshine during the day. Widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop in the mountains and a few storms will move east into I-25 the plains late this afternoon and evening.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 79; Low: 55. Cooler than average with a chance of evening thunderstorms.

PUEBLO: High: 84; Low: 57. A warm day with sunshine and a chance for an evening thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: High: 81; Low: 59. A comfortable day with clouds and a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 71; Low: 50. Cooler today with clouds and scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 50s. Low to mid-70s today with a chance of late afternoon thunderstorms.

PLAINS: High: 80s; Low: 60s. Mid 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low 80s with clouds and a low chance of an evening thunderstorm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Low to upper-70s today with scattered afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms.

Extended Outlook:

The sun and heat return on Sunday. Temperatures will be back to the 80s in the mountains and 90s in the plains. That heat will remain locked into place through all of next week. There will be mostly dry conditions next week with a chance of thunderstorms on Thursday and perhaps on Friday.

