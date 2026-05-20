Cloudy, cool, and rainy on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight showers will favor the I-25 corridor and the mountains. Rain will be light to moderate, and snow is possible above about 7,000-8,000 feet. All of southern Colorado wakes up with clouds and high humidity.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 37; High: 58;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Wednesday with cool temperatures. Periodic rain showers are possible all day, with rumbles of thunder in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 64;

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with drizzle possible in the morning, followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 61;

It will be cloudy with light rain possible in the morning. There is a chance of rain and thunderstorms again in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 52;

Wednesday will be chilly with periodic showers. It will likely start as snow in the morning, then transition to rain showers by the afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 35; High: 53;

Wednesday will be chilly with mostly cloudy conditions. A wintry mix is possible in the morning, with rain and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 50s-60s;

Wednesday begins with mostly cloudy conditions, with the sun coming out during the day. Scattered rain and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon, expanding in coverage through the evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/41; High: 63/69;

It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday morning with areas of light rain, followed by another round of rain and isolated thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s-60s;

Wednesday begins with a mix of rain and snow in the mountain valleys, then a bit of sunshine and spotty thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday, the sun breaks out! Temperatures will rise to the 60s and 70s. But that sunshine and warmth build up more energy for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms on Thursday could be strong with gusty winds and hail. A few severe thunderstorm warnings are possible, especially along I-25 and in the plains.

Friday will be partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures and scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms possible.

Over Memorial Day weekend, temperatures continue to climb into the 60s to 80s. On Saturday, afternoon thunderstorms are possible and could be strong. Sunday and Monday are looking dry for most of the region, but the mountains could see a few isolated showers on Monday.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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