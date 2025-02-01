Cloudy but warm start to February in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

The first day of February will have highs that are average for us in mid-March as we climb to the middle 50s along I-25 and low 60s on the east plains. You can expect more clouds than sun in the sky today as pacific moisture and energy rides over the mountains. Normally, a cloudy day keeps our temperatures from rising too much. In this case, downslope breezes will overcome that issue. It'll be breezy this afternoon around here with wind gusts in the 25-30 mph range. You'll get a bit of sun today...but it won't be sticking around.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 30.

Mostly cloudy with thick mountain wave clouds at lunchtime, and at dinner time. Breezy with southwest winds at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 27.

More clouds than sun and very breezy with west winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 30 mph during the afternoon. These downslope breezes will be the driver of today's warmth, rather than the sun.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 37.

Partly sunny. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph. A beautiful day - enjoy it! And if you can't, don't worry...you've got more nice weather ahead, too.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 28.

Mostly cloudy - but nice! Breezy with west winds at 15-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 28-33.

More clouds than sun. Southwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20.

Partly sunny - high clouds in the sky, but they won't fully block out the sun. Very pleasant. West winds - breezy in the morning, becoming lighter in the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 53/61; Low: 34/33.

Partly sunny. Gusty - with west winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 40 mph this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

More clouds than sun with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

More sun on Sunday with less moisture in the upper part of the atmosphere. Highs will be warmer - low 60s along I-25. It'll be slightly less breezy on the plains. But it'll be windy on the slopes of the mountains. If you plan to hike, run, or bike, on Sunday...consider grabbing a lightweight windbreaker if you're doing so on any of the trails west of town.

The warming trend continues through Tuesday. Tuesday night, a very weak cold front will drift by, so while Wednesday remains warm, we'll stop the warming trend. From there, a stronger and better defined front moves in on Thursday which will ultimately cool us to the 40s and 50s Thursday and Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.