Cloudy and rainy weather sticks around Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Flood watches remain in place this evening for the mountains and will remain in place until Thursday at 6 pm. Showers tonight will be steady in the mountains and heavy at times. The I-25 corridor and plains will see spotty showers continuing off and on overnight.

Here are the latest FLOOD WATCHES for Colorado. Some areas within the watch could see as much as 3-5" of rain! #cowx pic.twitter.com/pdngi056wn — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) September 20, 2022

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 49; High: 60; Light rain showers and cloudy conditions are expected in the morning. Heavier spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 65; Cloudy with light rain and mist in the morning with a chance of heavier afternoon showers or thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 62; Overnight rain will lighten up by sunrise, with more off and on rain expected during the day Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 54; Mostly cloudy on Thursday with off and on rain showers possible all day.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 59; Cloudy with light rain and drizzle in the morning with a chance of more spotty showers in the afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 50s/60s; Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 51/52; High: 65/71; A little bit of sunshine to start the day with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 50s/60s; Off and on rain showers will be the status quo all day Thursday with the risk of flash flooding. Note the flood watches pictured above.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will begin to dry out and the sun will return. Temperatures will climb back to seasonable levels on Friday in the 70s and 80s. The weekend ahead remains mild and sunny in the 70s and 80s across the region.

