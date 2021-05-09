Cloudy and cool with a chance of rain for Mother's Day

Today’s Forecast:

Overcast and chilly today. Showers will be most likely after 1 pm across the region, with a few thunderstorms possible in the plains and a quick transition to snow in the mountains over 9,000 feet.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 47; Low: 36. Cloudy all day with rain showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening.

PUEBLO: High: 51; Low: 40. Clouds today with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms and rain showers.

CANON CITY: High: 49; Low: 40. Overcast today with a chance of rain and thunder this afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 40; Low: 30. Chilly and overcast today with rain this afternoon transitioning to snow tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Low to mid-40s today with clouds and rain showers and isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon, transitioning to snow tonight.

PLAINS: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Mostly cloudy today with thunderstorms and rain showers possible this evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 30s. Mid 40s today with thunderstorms possible this afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Mostly cloudy today with spotty rain showers in the afternoon that will transition to snow showers over 7,000 feet tonight.

Extended Outlook:

Tonight the snow level will drop to about 7,000 feet in elevation. Then more showers and thunderstorms are expected on Monday afternoon. The snow line will drop to 6,000 feet on Monday night, with snow for many by Tuesday morning.

