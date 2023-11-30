Cloudy and cool in Southern Colorado Thursday as low pressure tracks south of the state

Today’s Forecast:

Who turned off the heat? That's what you'll be thinking this afternoon in Southern Colorado, as our highs top out 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday following a cold front that passed through early this morning. Temperatures reach the low 40s by afternoon. Clouds will be in place for most of the day: while we may see a few peaks of sun here and there, they'll be hard to come by.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 41; Low: 18.

Mostly cloudy and much cooler. Highs will be 5-10 degrees below average, wind chills will make temps feel like the upper 30s all day. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 45; Low: 16.

Mostly cloudy with a few peeks of sun here and there. Much cooler with highs only in the low to, in the warmest case, mid 40s. East winds at 10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 19.

Where did the heat go? Not as great of a day for outdoor decorating. Mostly cloudy all day with a few breaks of sun. Southeast winds at 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 12.

Mostly cloudy, and cold. It'll feel like the last day of November! Southeast winds at 10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 38; Low: Teens.

Can you guess based on the other spots above? Yep...mostly cloudy and cold! Northeast winds at 10-15 mph will make temps feel like the low 30s this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: Teens.

Mostly cloudy - slightly warmer than some other spots in the area, with highs in the low to mid 40s. Northeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 42/41; Low: Teens.

Mostly cloudy and cool. Easterly upslope winds at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s.

Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the 30s below treeline, 20s above treeline with east winds across the board at 10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Several areas of energy move through Colorado through Sunday. A few flurries may impact the morning commute Friday, but no accumulations and the flakes will generally be few and far between. Friday is also our cool point of the week, with highs in the upper 30s, as arctic air is sucked in by the large area of low pressure. Temperatures modestly rebound this weekend into the low 40s. As the whole system departs Sunday, winds will become breezy to gusty, 25-35 mph in the Pikes Peak Region. High pressure begins to build in again by Monday afternoon as highs warm. Mild weather sticks around through the middle of next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.