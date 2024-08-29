Cloudy and breezy on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will move into Colorado tonight and into southern Colorado early Thursday morning. This will increase humidity and cloud cover across the region on Thursday morning and may also bring spotty light rain or drizzle.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 64; High: 82;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with NNE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 66; High: 88;

Mostly cloudy with NNE wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 65; High: 87;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with E wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 75;

Mostly cloudy on Thursday with NNE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 58; High: 79;

Mostly cloudy and breezy in Monument on Thursday with NNE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 80s;

Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain showers possible in the plains on Thursday. Winds will be from the ENE at 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 62/61; High: 80/79;

Mostly cloudy with NE wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the mid-70s to 80 in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be sunnier but remain on the cooler side with temperatures similar to Thursday's highs or slightly cooler. The weekend is trending sunny and warm with near-average or slightly above-average highs through Labor Day.

