Clouds on I-25, significant mountain snow Friday in Colorado

The last Friday of 2024 looks largely similar to the last Thursday of 2024...at least locally. As energy and moisture move in from the west, you'll see partly cloudy skies this morning becoming overcast this afternoon. A downsloping wind out of the west will generally keep temperatures mild in the mid to upper 40s - near to slightly above average for this time of year. If you're traveling - weather is active across the rest of the state. The energy bringing us clouds will bring the central, northern, and western mountains significant snow. Expect winter travel conditions if heading west into the mountains this weekend.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 47; Low: 25.

Sunny start with clouds increasing quickly through the morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will ultimately end up similar to yesterday - just a tick above seasonable averages. Winds will vary a bit today. But, generally they will be out of the west in the morning at 10-15 mph, and north in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 53; Low: 26.

Mostly sunny until 10:00AM, then partly cloudy until 12:00PM, then mostly cloudy. West winds at 10-20 mph in the morning, shifting southeast at 5-15 mph in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 53; Low: 31.

Mostly sunny through 9:00 AM, then partly cloudy until 12:00PM, then mostly cloudy. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 41; Low: 21.

Mostly sunny this morning, becoming mostly cloudy by lunchtime and remaining cloudy for the rest of the day. A few flurries are possible as well with low/no impacts. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny until 11:00AM, then partly cloudy until 12:00PM, then mostly cloudy. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph shifting south during the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 8:00 AM (Kiowa, Bent, Prowers counties)

Budget extra time out the door - low visibility of under 1/4th mile in some spots due to dense fog. Fog dissipates by mid-morning, after that, sunny. Clouds will arrive late in the afternoon today from the west, near sunset, and stick around in the early evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50/53; Low: 29/28.

Mostly sunny with west winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Turning mostly cloudy in the mid-afternoon with winds increasing to 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny with west winds at 15-25 mph gusting to 40 mph this morning, becoming mostly cloudy with winds of 15-25 mph gusting to 45 mph this afternoon.

An unseasonably warm weekend caps off an unseasonably warm December. Downslope northwest winds on Saturday, and downslope westerly to southwest winds Sunday, will lead to above average highs. With jet stream energy over us for the next several days, expect breezes for many spots. On Saturday and Sunday they'll mainly be in the foothills - Canon City, Woodland Park, Westcliffe, and La Veta. I expect Sunday to be the warmest day for most of us thanks to a mix of sunshine and the compressional warming of the downslope winds. Highs should be 10-15 degrees above normal.

Monday will be windy for all with wind gusts along I-25 from 30-45 mph likely. Temperatures begin to cool, but remain comfortable and above average. A potent cold front on Monday night brings in the chill for New Year's Eve. Highs will plummet, and snow showers are possible for places like the Palmer Divide and even the Pikes Peak Region with a secondary front during the day. Impacts at the moment look low however.

