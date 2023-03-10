Clouds, isolated showers, and mild temperatures Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

Cloudy tonight and mild, especially for the foothills and I-25 corridor where gusty westerly winds will last into the evening. Snow showers will be ongoing in the mountains along the continental divide overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 51; Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon rain or a wintry mix. NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 58; Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon rain shower. NNW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 58; Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon rain. W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 44; Cloudy with a chance of light snow during the afternoon. W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 48; Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon rain or snow. N wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s; Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon rain shower. NNE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/44; High: 59/63; Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon rain. W wind at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s; Snow showers for the mountains and isolated showers for mountain valleys on Saturday. Mostly cloudy conditions with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be about 5-10 degrees cooler with clouds and a chance of stray showers remaining in the forecast. Next week, temperatures will rise on Tuesday and Wednesday to the 50s to 70s. Then the next major cold front arrives on Thursday with brings a chance of snow to the region.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

