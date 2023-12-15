Clouds gradually clear overnight and the sun returns on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds will slowly but surely clear out overnight and into early Friday morning. The temperatures will be very cold in the teens and 20s tonight, so expect refreezing on wet roads.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 21; High: 46;

Sunny on Friday with NNE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 17; High: 46;

Sunshine tomorrow with WNW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 49;

Sunny on Tuesday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 42;

Mostly sunny on Friday with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 45;

Sunny on Friday with melting snow and seasonable temperatures.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

Clouds will fully clear out by late morning on Friday then sunny for the rest of the day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20/21; High: 40/43;

Mostly sunny with snow melt on Friday. Expect light winds as well.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 40s;

Low 40s in the mountain valleys on Friday with lots of sunshine. Wind will be from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend is trending warmer than average. High temperatures in the plains will be in the 50s and the mountain valleys will be in the 40s or even a few low 50s. Expect sunshine all weekend with periodic breezy winds.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

