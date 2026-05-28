Clouds, fog and mist Thursday morning, then afternoon and evening showers

Today’s Forecast:

Lingering moisture has led to the formation of low clouds, fog and mist across parts of Southern Colorado this morning. At the same time, we also continue to track some rain showers this morning on the High Plains. As yesterday's storm moves farther east into Kansas today, the low clouds should lift between 9 am and 11 am, which is something that we'll be watching closely for today's Air Force Academy graduation. We need the bottom of the cloud layer to be more broken than what it is now, and much higher to allow for the thunderbirds to fly.

With some breaks in the clouds late this morning and early this afternoon, we'll generate some energy for storms to form. Anytime after 2-3 pm, showers in the mountains will drift towards the Pikes Peak Region. Even though storms will be few and far between today, any storms that do form could bring a risk of severe weather. This would include 1" hail, strong wind gusts, lightning and heavy downpours. Showers are likely to peak in coverage this evening and could last beyond midnight in some areas.

Temperatures today will be much warmer than yesterday, topping out in the 60s and 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 50. Skies are overcast and our weather is damp this morning. The clouds are likely to to break up between 9-11 am, which should be good news at Falcon Stadium for today's Air Force Academy graduation. Although we are tracking a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, these should hold off until after the Thunderbirds fly by.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 52. After only warming into the lower 60s yesterday, highs this afternoon will rebound in the upper 70s. Chances for rain in Pueblo will increase to 20%, with showers possible past midnight tonight.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 55. Overcast skies early will give way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for a few hours ahead of a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 45. After a gray and overcast start to our Thursday, this afternoon will bring a warmer day to Teller County, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Once this morning's fog clears, we should see a few hours under partly cloudy skies before spotty to scattered thunderstorms develop this afternoon. A few of these storms will be capable of hail up to 1" in diameter, with the potential for showers to last past midnight in some areas.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Lingering rain showers this morning will come to an end before lunchtime as yesterday's storm moves east into Kansas. Showers will be possible later this afternoon and evening, mainly focused near higher terrained areas in Las Animas County.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 50s. It has been a cloudy and cool start to the final Thursday of May. Overcast skies will give way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. While not as cold as yesterday, today's temperatures will remain seasonably cool across the high country on Thursday. Towards the afternoon hours, scattered showers thunderstorms will develop. This could take place as early as 1-2 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

As a large area of low pressure over California moves into the Great Basin on Friday, this will set the stage for some drier weather for Southern Colorado heading into the weekend.

Lingering moisture will lead to a chance for low clouds and fog Friday morning in the Pikes Peak Region, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon. Our high in Colorado Springs on Friday will warm into the upper 70s.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s this weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Upslope flow looks to return early next week, with slightly cooler temperatures for Colorado Springs and a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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