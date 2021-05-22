Clouds and strong thunderstorms possible Saturday

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be cloudy and mild with high humidity.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 50; High: 69. Thunderstorms are likely with a chance of severe thunderstorms by 1 pm.

PUEBLO: Low: 53; High: 77. Chance of thunderstorms with possible severe thunderstorms after 3 pm.

CANON CITY: Low: 54; High: 75. Thunderstorms possible after 1 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 43; High: 62. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible after noon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Thunderstorms are likely with a chance of severe thunderstorms by 1 pm.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s. Strong to severe thunderstorms expected in the evening after 4 pm through 10 pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 70s. Showers and thunderstorms possible after noon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. A chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be sunnier and warm for the mountains and I-25 corridor. Strong thunderstorms remain in the forecast but should remain east of I-25.

