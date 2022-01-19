Clouds and light snow linger tonight in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight, light snow continues along I-25 and in portions of the plains through midnight. Accumulations will generally be less than an inch. Clouds remain through Thursday morning then gradually clear out.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 8; High: 36. Light snow and fog continue overnight, then gradually clear out Thursday morning.

PUEBLO: Low: 10; High: 38. Clouds linger overnight with a flurry possible. Thursday becomes sunny during the day.

CANON CITY: Low: 14; High: 38. Clouds and light snow linger until late this evening. Thursday becomes sunny and remains chilly.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 4; High: 34. Clouds and light snow linger through about midnight. Conditions gradually clear after that.

TRI-LAKES: Low: single digits; High: 30s. Fog and light snow linger through midnight, then conditions gradually clear through Thursday morning.

PLAINS: Low: single digits/teens; High: 30s. Isolated light snow and widespread cloud cover last through early Thursday morning. Conditions clear during the day, rising to the upper 30s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s. Light snow is possible through midnight. Conditions gradually clear out on Thursday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s. A cold night ahead with temperatures rising to the upper 30s or low 40s Thursday in mountain valleys.

Extended Outlook:

Thursday is a break between storms. The next system moves in Friday with snow showers likely across the region.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.