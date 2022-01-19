Watch
Weather

Actions

Clouds and light snow linger tonight in southern Colorado

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA
Winter Weather Advisory: January 19, 2022 until 8 pm
winter weather advisory until 8 pm 1.19.2022
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 18:55:13-05

Tonight's Forecast:
Tonight, light snow continues along I-25 and in portions of the plains through midnight. Accumulations will generally be less than an inch. Clouds remain through Thursday morning then gradually clear out.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 8; High: 36. Light snow and fog continue overnight, then gradually clear out Thursday morning.

PUEBLO: Low: 10; High: 38. Clouds linger overnight with a flurry possible. Thursday becomes sunny during the day.

CANON CITY: Low: 14; High: 38. Clouds and light snow linger until late this evening. Thursday becomes sunny and remains chilly.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 4; High: 34. Clouds and light snow linger through about midnight. Conditions gradually clear after that.

TRI-LAKES: Low: single digits; High: 30s. Fog and light snow linger through midnight, then conditions gradually clear through Thursday morning.

PLAINS: Low: single digits/teens; High: 30s. Isolated light snow and widespread cloud cover last through early Thursday morning. Conditions clear during the day, rising to the upper 30s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s. Light snow is possible through midnight. Conditions gradually clear out on Thursday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: teens; High: 30s/40s. A cold night ahead with temperatures rising to the upper 30s or low 40s Thursday in mountain valleys.

Extended Outlook:
Thursday is a break between storms. The next system moves in Friday with snow showers likely across the region.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Covering Colorado

Help your Boulder County neighbors