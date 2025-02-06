Closer to seasonable temperatures Thursday with 40s and 50s in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will back up into the plains from the northeast tonight and then stall out along I-25 on Thursday. It will remain mostly clear tonight and winds will remain breezy. Temperatures will fall to the 20s up to the mid-30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 54;

Mostly sunny with mild temperatures and a breeze. Wind will be out of the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 52;

Mostly sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 58;

Sunny and mild with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

Sunny and mild on Thursday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 32; High: 55;

It will be mostly sunny with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly sunny with SE wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/33; High: 61/64;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 50s;

Sunny and mild in the mountain valleys on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a bit warmer with 50s and 60s for southern Colorado. Wind will be out of the W at gusting 30-40 mph. This warm and windy day will elevate the wildfire risk on Friday afternoon.

